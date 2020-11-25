World should act against India

INDIAN state sponsored terrorism is no longer a secret. Pakistan is amongst the worst affected by this terrorism. New Delhi through its intelligence agency RAW is patronizing and providing all-out support to terrorist groups to perpetrate acts of terrorism in Pakistan.

A meeting of Corps Commanders presided over by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday expressed serious concerns over Indian efforts to destabilize Pakistan. Last week, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar presented a dossier containing irrefutable evidence of Indian involvement in acts of terrorism in Pakistan. Apart from this dossier, reports emanating from the UN and the US have also disclosed as to how India is playing a dangerous game against Pakistan. The top secret files of the US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) uncovered the involvement of Indian banks, including the state-owned banks, in money laundering through transactions used in facilitating and financing acts of terrorism, particularly in the region. All these reports prove true the admission statement made by Kulbhushan Jadhav that he was sent to Pakistan to foment militancy and sabotage the multibillion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. Then what is happening both in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as against minorities especially Muslims in India is known to everybody. For how long, the world will show indifference to the crimes that Modi junta is committing against humanity. It is now or never for the world community to rise above its political and economic expediency and take a decisive action against the terrorist country. Sanctions should be imposed on India whilst the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) should blacklist it until it corrects its course. If India is not stopped today, it will have serious and dangerous consequences for peace and stability of not only this volatile region but the world at large. Muslim countries have also a responsibility. As regards Pakistan’s defence forces are concerned, we have no doubt in saying they, fully backed by the nation, are fully prepared to respond to any Indian misadventure.