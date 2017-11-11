World safest nuclear programme

Dr Muhammad Khan

DESPITE a global acceptance of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, as one of the safest in the world, there always have been conspiracies against it by US and Indian officials. Through various researches, one would know that US stands at number one, being the first nuclear power responsible for nuclear proliferation. It is the only country in the history of nuclear weapons which used this destructive weapon against the humanity (Japan) in 1945 and today trying to ally with that nation.

Indeed, after detonation of nuclear devices in May 1998, it has been generally seen that the US and Western think tanks, media and even officials, have been working overtime to create a scare about the safety and security of Pakistan’s nuclear programme. A few years back, a US journalist, Seymour M Hersh created an alarm by writing an article that a squad of US special elite forces, which has been trained to operate covertly for the extraordinary assignments like seizure of nuclear weapons in case of real emergency, is already in Islamabad. He also disclosed that the squad comprises experts of terrorism and non-proliferation having blend from US intelligence setup, FBI, DOE and Pentagon. In his opinion, they are stationed in US Embassy in Islamabad and are mandated to take control of the Pakistani nukes in the event where Pakistan might be either overrun by militants.

Such type of the misperception and misreporting have always been followed by supplements like, “US has contingency plans to secure Pakistani nukes if things get out of hand”. Apart from this, there exist a misperception in the Western world and United States that every Pakistani including Armed Forces people are fundamentalist and equipped with dangerous weapons and bombs in order to take on anyone and everyone visiting the country. The campaign against the safety and security of the Pakistani nukes has always been there. Earlier Bruce Riedel claimed that Pakistan was expanding its nuclear programme by purchasing new power plants from China to increase the production of fissile material, whereas it is already facing security challenges to its existing nuclear arsenal. He declared Pakistan as a “unique nuclear country which has both obtained and proliferated the nuclear technology” But he perhaps forgot to trace back the history of US nuclear weapons, where all the scientists less one, who worked on the Manhattan Project, were European expatriates. These scientists were brought to United States “with their ‘stolen’ nuclear secrets from Germany, Italy, Austria and the Scandinavian countries”. Subsequently US became the only proliferator of the all nuclear weapons and missile programme today the world is afraid of. As also accepted by people like Herish and IAEA, Pakistani nuclear arsenals is protected through multilayered defences, improbable to be breached, therefore cannot be approached by anyone. Furthermore, these weapons are never stored in the assembled form and kept in parts in the scattered form. Even in the worst case scenario, if someone approaches any such weapon in assembled form, these cannot be operated without the specific operational code, known to only the ‘anonymous men’.

In order to avoid even a minor chance of mishap, Pakistan created two extremely significant institutions; the National Command Authority (NCA) in March 1999 and the Strategic Plans Division (SPD) as a permanent Secretariat of NCA in February 2000. Through institutionalization of the command and control system of the strategic arsenal, Pakistan has reduced the chances of pilferage or unwanted incursions or dissemination of information about its nukes. In the subsequent steps, Pakistan has developed a nuclear dogma with absolutely secure “communication system that was integrated with intelligence and reconnaissance efforts and brought under the NCA to provide command and control during any crisis”. Over the period, the export control regulations have been further augmented by incorporating the modern safety and security apparatus, thus ensuring absolute security of the facilities at the indigenous level. Pakistan has adopted potent measures as part of Nuclear Security Action Plan, Mobile Expert Support Teams (MEST) and Nuclear Emergency Management System (NEMS) to respond and manage nuclear emergency and securities. Additionally, SPD has deputed approx 25,000 personnel to secure Pakistan’s nuclear facilities with extensive barriers, detection systems, separate storage of nukes and security system to prevent unauthorized use to meet international IAEA standards.

In its entire history and especially after attaining a nuclear power status, Pakistan has proved to be the most responsible nuclear power in the comity of nations. Contrary to the nuclear champions of the world, there have been no occasions, when Pakistani nuclear armed missiles were loaded erroneously or otherwise on the fighter aircrafts, as done by US Air Force some time back nor its scientists disappeared with nuclear material and later found dead, like India or there never have been incidents of chemical and nuclear leakages as happened in the case of India and United States, which resulted into the killing of thousands of innocent souls. It is upsetting that, despite extensive safeguards in place, Pakistan’s nuclear activities are still considered unsafe by the Western lobbies. Pakistan is the only nuclear country with zero incidents of mishap. All other nuclear states have such incidents on their credit including the US having maximum incidents of nuclear negligence. There is a need that US media, officials and think-tanks must exercise extreme care while passing comments on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, the world’s safest nuclear programme.

