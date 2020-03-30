World releasing detainees, India arrests 627 more

SRINAGAR While the prisoners are being released worldwide to protect them from the rising cases of coronavirus, the Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir arrested 627 people in the name of preventive measures. Director-General of Police Dilbagh Singh in a statement issued in Srinagar confirmed that police had so far arrested 627 people while cases were registered against 373 people. He said more than 100 shops were sealed while 490 vehicles were taken into custody for violation of lockdown. It is worth mentioning here that the occupation authorities have imposed curfew-like restrictions.—KMS