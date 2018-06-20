World Refugee Day being marked today

Like other parts of the globe, United Nations’ (UN) World Refugee Day will be marked on Wednesday (June 20) in Pakistan, this event honors the courage, strength and determination of women, men and children who are forced to flee their homeland under threat of persecution, conflict and violence. World Refugee Day honors the spirit and courage of millions of refugees worldwide.

People honor the spirit and courage of millions of refugees worldwide on World Refugee Day. It is a day to recognize the contributions of refugees in their communities. Organizations such as Amnesty International and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) often get involved in various activities for the day.

They may include, Activist protests against using former prisons to detain migrants and asylum seekers. Screenings of films about the lives of asylum seekers living in a western country.—APP

