World realizes Pakistan’s importance: Sardar Masood

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Thursday said that the world has realized importance of Pakistan.

Addressing a seminar on foreign policy organised by Karachi Council on Foreign Relations, he said that world scenario had changed after World War II. “China is emerging as global economic power and is threat to the USA and Russia,” he said.

He also said that in this scenario the world had realized the importance of Pakistan.

Masood Khan said that Pakistan was continuously supporting self determination of Kashmir.

President Azad Kashmir said that Pakistan’s image was improved after China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPED). “This has lead to peace talks in Afghanistan and Russia also wants better relations with Pakistan,” he added. He said that the USA should talk with India for independence of Kashmiri people.

Masood Khan said that Kashmiris have no way of return and talks should be initiated for Kashmir’s independence. “If USA can talk for peace in Afghanistan then why not Kashmir,” he questioned.

He said that we have also some weaknesses which need to be improved. He said that Singapore is a small country but exporting around $350 billion annually.

Chairman of KCFR, Ikram Sehgal, Vice Admiral (retd) Khalid Mir, Dr Huma Baqai also delivered their speeches.

Share on: WhatsApp