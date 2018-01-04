Viswanathan Anand is now World Rapid Chess Champion. The 48-year-old has shown how an attitude of mind can turn back the clock and give ripe old age for chess a competitive edge. Let us now move from ageless Anand to ceaseless chess. Indeed, chess is ceaseless! It gives us the feel of infinity. The 64-square game unfolds never ending possibilities. When we play chess, we find ourselves composed.

It is a game that magnets all our being to a particular point of finding which of the moves will be a better one. Indeed, chess players say, “This is a good move”, or “This is a better move.” But they never say, “This is the best move” ~ because that cannot be said in this game of infinite possibilities which is still unfolding. This was the reason why Siegbert Tarrasch said, “Many have become Chess Masters, no one has become the Master of Chess.”

Our children should be advised to play chess instead of cruel, silly, bang-bang video games. Chess will increase their IQ; power of imagination and concentration. It will also rescue them from sadistic video games that can turn innocent, impressionable minds into trigger-maniac, insensitive brutes. Indeed, the World Health Organisation is now preparing a draft to classify persistent video gaming as an addictive health disorder.

On the other hand, a study shows how four months of chess instructions has, significantly, raised the IQ scores of both boys and girls of 4000 Venezuelan students. Studies have also revealed that the game of chess helps both young and old to have a sound cerebral health. According to a study, people of over 75 years of age who engage in brain-games like chess are less likely to develop dementia than their non-board-game-playing contemporaries.

SUJIT DE

Kolkata, India

