The World Radio Day is held annually on February 13 to celebrate radio as a medium. UNESCO’s 36th General Conference proclaimed it on November 03, 2011 after being proposed by Spain. The Day celebrates the radio as a way of educating people, providing information and promoting freedom of expression across cultures.

This day marks a time where people around the world celebrate radio and how it shaped our lives. Radio informs, transforms and unites us. It brings together people and communities from all backgrounds to foster positive dialogue for change. Let’s celebrate the International radio day.

RAHMAT SHAFIQUE

Turbat, Balochistan

