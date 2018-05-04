World Press Freedom Day observed in AJK

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

Like other parts of the world Universal Press Freedom Day was also commemorated across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday with the unanimous demand for the grant of complete freedom to the press around the globe in view of its exceptional importance and responsible role in building of a healthy society.

Special ceremonies were held in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir under the auspices of various journalists organizations and press clubs to observe the day which provides an opportunity to the press to recount their outcomes over the previous years.

In Mirpur, major ceremony to observe the day was held in a local hotel here on Thursday. Speakers including senior journalists emphasized the need of the collective efforts by the international community to ensure the complete freedom of press all over the world particularly in those areas where the voice of freedom was being today suppressed.

They said that since press enjoys the status of the fourth and important pillar of a state it was imperative for the governments and the nations to ensure its full freedom for the emergence of better and healthy society.

Speakers observed that it was a matter of grave concern over the recent analytical reports of the world’s journalists forums, Pakistan remained at the 8th number among the nations across the globe this year where journalists were suffering threats during the performance of their professional duties. They demanded of the government to ensure the safety of the lives and properties of the media personnel in the country.

Speakers, however, appreciated that because of the complete free-media policy of the government of Pakistan, the media in the country was today enjoying full freedom as compared to the past – since in various past dictatorial regimes, the press had been suffering with various sanctions like censorship, they recalled.