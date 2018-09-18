World powers should focus on unresolved Kashmir issue: Gen Zubair

International conference on global peace amidst war and conflict

Expressing concern over the global decline in peace index and the impact of deterioration of peace on global economy Monday, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat called upon the world powers to focus on unresolved issues like Kashmir, Palestine and Syria. “We need to cut binding issues,” Gen Zubair said. he was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day “International Conference on Global Peace Amidst War and Conflict” as chief guest.

“Our quest for peace must be based on equality for mankind and we should find peace with pluralistic and peaceful means,” the Chairman JCSC said while emphasizing the need to find peace with pluralistic and peaceful means amid the consistently rising alarming and disturbing $1,739 world military expenditure, particularly in Pakistan’s neighborhood. Stressing on the need to give “cooperation over competition” as a priority, Gen. Zubair recommended: “We need to revitalize common values,” in the backdrop of world’s failure to limit conflicts arise from disillusionment in particular, and noncontiguous powers in promoting regional hegemons.

In a strategic environment of unshielded rising violent extremism where terrorism dominates the scene, the Chairman JCSC recommended reexamining of the narratives, old camp model, and that advocacy be grounded in reality. Gen Zubair was of the view that military solution to conflict was not a lasting solution. Talking about Pakistan’s commitment for achieving sustainable peace, Senator Sherry Rehman in her keynote address said Pakistan is looking for protecting its interest but is also “interested to be a problem solver.” She said amid new security challenges where Pakistan is seen through the prism of Afghanistan “we need to rethink and reconsider” policies.

Chairing the session on Evolving Global Order, President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan said there was a pressing need to resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, “If full we want full relations with India.” The AJK President said Pakistan has survived many crisis because of strong institutions and “I would say don’t dismantle the institutions,” he stressed adding that Pakistan should not isolate in the world and present itself on all forums: “We must continue to invest in peace and education.”

Earlier, in his welcome address President CPSD Lt Gen (R) Agha M. Umer Farooq highlighted the objective of the conference as to analyze the emerging world order and subsequent changing statecraft amid the rising China and brewing rivalry in Southeast Asia and India Ocean. Gen. Umer said the evolving geo-economic environment has paved way for new alliances and opportunities but has also created new challenges. Eminent scholars from China, Iran, India, Turkey, USA, Russia and host Pakistan are participating in the conference.

Dr. Natalia Piskunova, senior faculty and researcher at Moscow State University spoke on “Russian foreign policy in a post-1990 world: New world order and its discontents.” The other speaker on the panel Mr. Andrew Small, Senior Transatlantic Fellow, German Marshall Fund, USA highlighted “The Indo-pacific and Belt and Road 2.0 in his presentation. The third panelist Dr. Wei Zongyou, Professor at Fudan University China gave an analysis of Trump administration’s policy towards China.

