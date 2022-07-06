World Population day celebrated by District Health Office

District Health office Islamabad with Green star Social Marketing celebrated World Population day 2022. A walk was planned at F-9 Park where people from various Walks of life including District Health Officer Islamabad, Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia, Additional DHO Dr Rashida, City Manager Green Star Islamabad Mrs Aliya Fahad, Lady Health Workers Lady Health Visitors, SitaraBajis (work force of GSM) and many other participated despite of heavy rain.

DHO Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia highlighted that population is a great asset but at the same time if we don’t utilize its potential it becomes a liability. He also added that Population is the biggest challenge and requires unprecedented attention in Pakistan. He also emphasized that Pakistan needs to reduce fertility rate and invest in the youth of our country.

Mrs Aliya Fahad Islamabad City Manager GSM conveyed felicitations to DHO office Islamabad on the support and highlighting importance of Family planning. She also expressed that we need to review the business model to ensure that Women of Pakistan who want to access family planning commodities, are able to reach them.