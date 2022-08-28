World pledges support for Pakistanis hit by floods

In response to PM’s call friendly countries send assistance

Zubair Qureshi Islamabad

In the wake of the recent catastrophic floods that have hit Pakistan hard rendering millions homeless, Pakistan’s friendly countries and the United Nations have pledged support to help the country cope with the crisis.

According to estimates, around 1,033 people have lost their lives while 33.3 million people have been partially or completely affected by the floods that have wreaked havoc in the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, Azerbaijan, Canada, the European Union, France and the United States have announced humanitarian assistance that is either on its way or already reached.

China has announced to provide a batch of emergency humanitarian supplies, including 25,000 tents and other relief supplies as well as $300,000 emergency cash assistance from the Red Cross Society of China for the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

China earlier sent 4,000 tents, 50,000 blankets and 50,000 pieces of waterproof canvas, which have been delivered to those in need.

The All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association has donated Rs15 million to the PM’s Flood Relief Fund.

Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief has also sent 100 emergency relief trucks, carrying 950 tonnes of food items to 17 flood-hit districts of Pakistan.

The third consignment of aid since the monsoon season began, included 10,000 food packages, which would benefit more than 70,000 people, according to Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered dispatch of urgent support of 3,000 tons of food supplies as well as tons of medical supplies, tents and shelter materials.

The UAE relief teams will also extend support to Pakistani relief agencies to secure food, medical and logistical needs.

The Emirates Red Crescent provided assistance to ensure that the basic needs, such as food and shelter, of thousands of families are met.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin in a statement said his country is providing support to Pakistan through UN’s CERF and Red Cross Canada to provide food, clean water and other essential services as quickly as possible.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with the flood victims of Pakistan and said that his country is ready to provide help to the flood-hit families.

In a tweet, President Macron said “Our thoughts go out to the Pakistani people facing terrible floods, to the families of the countless people missing and to the populations affected.

France stands ready to provide help.” Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has also directed his government to provide US$2 million in aid to Pakistan to help cope with unprecedented floods.

Qatar Red Crescent Society has allocated $100,000 from its Disaster Response Fund to provide relief for the victims of floods, mitigate the impact of the disaster and meet their basic needs.

The Turkish government has also sent two planeloads of assistance for the flood victims on the instructions of Turkish President Erdogan.