World Pangolin Day marked at Marghazar Zoo

Experts call for protection of world’s most trafficked animal

Zubair Qureshi

Animal rights organizations, members of civil society and wildlife activists have called for adequate measures to preserve the world’s most trafficked animal, pangolin, whose existence is essential for the health of forests.

They were addressing a ceremony organized by the Pakistan Wildlife Foundation (PWF) at Marghazar Zoo. Students and visitors to the zoo attended the ceremony and asked questions about the animal, its number in Pakistan and the ways and means to preserve and protect it from smuggling as well as extinction.

Junior ambassador of PWF Minahil Safwan while addressing the audience said this elusive and most trafficked mammal in the World guaranteed health of our forests as it eats ants and termites which are dangerous for fauna and flora.

Our forests are dying down due to the overpopulation of ants and termites, she said and pangolin is the natural ‘balancer’ who doesn’t let these insects number go beyond a certain standard.

She also shared with the youth how this harmless creature was facing threat from humans. She told the students and general public that every year more than 100,000 animals are smuggled from African and Asian countries including India, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and others to China and countries where Chinese medicine is popular.

Because of this heavy trafficking, population of Pangolin has declined almost by 90pc in last eight years.

These animals are a bio-indicator of a healthy eco-system and eat ants and termites to control their population

In absence of pangolin, trees get attacked by termites and ants and ultimately face destruction.

In Pakistan’s Potohar region—an area spreading over 8000 sq km of forest—pangolin is under threat also due to rapid urbanization.

Our precious flora is getting sick because of termites and ants are on their way to destroy them, she said.

Having no predator like pangolin in their way has emboldened these insects to eliminate entire green plants and forests, said the PWF official.

