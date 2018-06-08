The World Ocean Day is observed worldwide on June 08 annually by the UN General Assembly to raise awareness about the specific ocean issues for the protection of water and living species. This Day is observed to honour, help, protect and conserve the world’s oceans which provide us several resources and services including oxygen, climate regulation, food sources, medicine, etc.

We need to save the oceans and honour the oceans creatures for keeping up the balance of life on earth. This Day is an excellent opportunity to raise global awareness of the challenges faced by the international community in connection with the oceans and seas. Today the people are not showing any responsibilities to save the oceans environment rather making its environment worst day by day by putting plastics, mixture of petrol or chemical while they transport them one place to another through ships and boats in oceans. These chemical are very dangerous for the oceans species and fish which we use for eating.

This year’s celebration theme focuses on eliminating the plastic pollution and encouraging solutions for healthy oceans because it was reported that plastic pollution is causing multiple harms to our marine resources, like 80% of all pollution in the ocean comes from people on land. At least, 8 million tonnes of plastic per year ends up in the oceans, wreaking havoc on wildlife, fisheries and tourism. Plastic pollution costs the life of 1 million seabirds and 100,000 marine mammals per year. The oceans fish eat the plastic, and we eat the fish which causes $8 billion in damage to marine ecosystems each year. So every country should celebrate this special Day and promote awareness for saving the environment of the oceans.

SHAKEEL PHULLAN

Kech (Delta)

Related