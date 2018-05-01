World observes Labour Day today

Islamabad

International Labour Day 2018 under its theme this year “Uniting Workers for Social and Economic Advancement” would be observed on Tuesday (May 1) all over the world including Pakistan.

This year the Labor day would be marked by rallies, marches, processions, labor/worker union sessions and organized street demonstrations and would also celebrates workers’ achievements in many countries including in Pakistan.

Pakistan is a developing country but the current scenario has improved compared to previous times. However, workers still do not enjoy as many rights as enjoyed by workers in more developed/industrialized countries. Many organized street demonstrations take place on Labor Day, where workers and labor unions protest against labor repression and demand for more rights, better wages and benefits.

All government and non-government organizations, factories and educational institutions remain closed on May 1st. Laborers may willingly work on Labor Day, with or without payment of higher than normal wages.

Public transport may be less frequent on certain routes. Those wishing to travel in Pakistan via public transport during Labor Day should check with the local transport authorities before travelling. Many important avenues and streets are blocked to accommodate Labor Day parades and processions. Therefore, there may be traffic jams at certain times of day on certain routes.

Pakistan’s first labor policy was devised in 1972, in which May 1 was declared an official holiday. This policy also formulated the creation of the Social Security Network, Old Age Benefit Schemes and Workers Welfare Fund. Pakistan’s constitution also contains various provisions and articles about labor rights.—APP