World observes Environment Day tomorrow

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan will join other countries to observer World Environment Day on Wednesday. This year’s theme is: “Beating Plastic Pollution”. The day is observed annually world over to promote worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment.

Since it began in 1974, it has grown to become a global platform for public outreach. The Indus Consortium in collaboration with Oxfam will be distributing cloth bags among general public in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on June 4 and 5.