Carlos Alcaraz, the number 1 ranked player in men’s tennis, will miss the upcoming Australian Open due to an injury.

The one-time grand slam winner confirmed the news on his social media.

“World number one Carlos Alcaraz will not play in the Australian Open after picking up a right leg muscle injury during pre-season training”, the Spaniard said on Friday.

“When I was at my best in preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it’s the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg.” Alcaraz wrote on Twitter.

“I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won’t be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong or the Australian Open. It’s tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024,” he added.

“We’re sorry we won’t be seeing you this year @carlosalcaraz. Wishing you a swift recovery. See you back on court soon,” the official Australian Open account said in reply.

Alcaraz, who last year claimed the US Open for his first major title which made him the youngest no 1 ranked player in history, is largely seen as tennis’ next big thing. The 19-year-old has proven his chops by beating both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to earn this reputation.

Only injuries could derail his bid.

Before missing the Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz also missed the season-ending ATP Finals with an abdominal injury.

If he can get healthy, Alcaraz will odds on favourite to add another grand slam title to his name this year.