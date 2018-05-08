World needs to do more for Kashmir: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD : The Muslim world, United Nations and the international community needs to do more for the plight of the Kashmiri and Palestinian people, said Leader of Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rehman.

“Kashmir has become the symbol of the lost conscience of the international community,” Senator Rehman said chairing a conference organised by the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR).

She said the community of nations has repeatedly turned a blind eye to the bloody violence, coercion and suppression that the people of Indian-held Kashmir are facing at the hands of the Indian state.

“We also need to ask what the divided Muslim world is doing right now for the people of Kashmir and Palestine who are standing alone, and this needs to change. Not only must Pakistan raise its voice, and appoint the special envoy that the Senate of Pakistan asked for on April 17, 2018 in a joint resolution, but so must other Muslim countries. We should not pass the blame and put all responsibility on only the western countries,” said the Senator.

The PPP leader reiterated the party’s support for the Kashmiri cause, saying, “PPP will always stand by Kashmir. Kashmir is always on our agenda and we will talk about Kashmir on every forum, be it local or international.

The world must not allow Indian forces to kill innocent Kashmiris with impunity. My first act as Senator was move a resolution on Kashmir in the Senate, highlighting Indian atrocities in the region, which was unanimously passed by the Upper House and we will continue to raise this issue. We were also the ones who urged the government to appoint a special envoy for Kashmir, but have seen no action on it so far”.

Orignally published by INP