World needs peace

Russia is now boasting about its ‘nuclear might’ apart from chalking out possible further nuke plans. The inference one can draw from such an arms race is that the factors such as enmity, political bias, unequal growth and uncultured society have just added to the menace. At the same time, the international community should not turn a blind eye to this fact.

Besides, it is not wise to blindly see the people being held hostage or the innocent falling victim to the terror/nuclear threats. And the statistics say that so far million of people have been killed by terrorists and nuclear weapons across the world. The records also point to the fact that the menace has taken a heavy toll on the growth of countries and well being of the people.

Therefore, the time has come for countries of the world to work together and stop arms race through good rapport and joint measures.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India.

