World must unite against ‘preventable tragedy’ of ocean pollution: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS :Reminding the international community of the major role the oceans have in everyday life as the lungs of the planet that provide most of the oxygen that inhabitants breath, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged everybody to do something to stop plastic pollution from getting into the world’s seas. “The oceans make our blue planet unique in our solar system, and not just visually,” he said while marking World Oceans Day. He added that they help regulate “the global climate and are the ultimate source of the water that sustains all life on Earth, from coral reefs to snow-covered mountains, from tropical rain forests to mighty rivers, and even deserts.” However, he continued “the ability of the oceans to provide their essential services is being threatened by climate change, pollution and unsustainable use.” Plastic pollution alone is reeking tremendous havoc on the marine resources of the world, he said, highlighting the problem of plastic pollution in particular. Eighty per cent of all pollution in the sea comes from land, including some eight million tons of plastic waste each year, that have cost the lives of one million seabirds and 100,000 marine mammals. Moreover, it causes $8 billion in damage annually to marine ecosystems. Pollution, said Guterres, “chokes waterways, harms communities that depend on fishing and tourism, kills turtles and birds, whales and dolphins, and finds its way to the most remote areas of the planet and throughout the food chain on which we ultimately rely.” “Unless we change course, plastic waste could soon outweigh all the fish in the oceans,” Guterres added.

Related