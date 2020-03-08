World must take notice of massacre of Muslims in India: FM Intra Afghan dialogue to help chart course of future direction

Our Correspondent

Multan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that whole Muslim Ummah is condemning New Delhi riots and stands behind the Muslims of India and feels the grief and pain they are suffering from.

Talking to media in Multan on Sunday, he said that the international community should take notice of gross human and religious rights’ violations of minorities and massacre of Muslims in India.

The foreign minister said that the way ordinary Muslims were targeted and their properties ransacked in New Delhi, while the police remained inactive, is a dangerous beginning which if not checked could engulf the whole of India.

He said attacks are also being held against Christians and other minorities in India as well.

Qureshi thanked the Muslims of Bangladesh who openly demonstrated to demand the cancellation of Indian delegation visit to their country in response to massacre of Muslims in New Delhi.

He also expressed gratitude to the Muslims of Afghanistan who held demonstrations in Kabul and Kandahar to denounce the killings of Muslims in India. FM Qureshi eulogized the role of Iranian leadership and it’s Supreme Leader in expressing solidarity with Indian Muslims.

Regarding the visit of OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Kashmir, the foreign minister said all facts were placed before the special envoy regarding situation in Occupied Kashmir, adding that the envoy will present a detailed report to the OIC Secretary General for further course of action.

“People and government of Pakistan fully stand by their Kashmiri brethren who are not alone in their just struggle for right to self-determination,” Qureshi said. To a question regarding situation in Afghanistan, he said intra Afghan dialogue will lead to talks to chart the course of their future direction.

Earlier in the day, the foreign minister paid tribute to the mothers, sisters and daughters of occupied Kashmir in a message on International Women’s Day.

In a statement, the minister said that Kashmiri women have made new history with their patience and courage. It is to be mentioned here that thousands of women are among 95,507 Kashmiris, martyred by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel since January 1989 till date