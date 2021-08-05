World must rouse from its slumber on Kashmir issue

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that India’s controversial, unilateral and illegal decision to revoke Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was a desperate attempt to suppress the Kashmiris’ movement for independence.

On the occasion of the Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day) observed on August 5 to protest against the illegal merger of Occupied Kashmir into Indian territory, the PPP Chairman said that the Modi-regime’s actions weren’t only an attack on the occupied valley and its peaceful people, but also a blatant attack on the legitimacy and writ of international law, the will of the global population as expressed in the UN Resolutions, and on the principles and philosophy of coexistence, democratic values, and humanity.