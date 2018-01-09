World must realize Pakistan’s war-against-terror role: Zubair

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair has said that Pakistan’s contribution in war against terror resulted in making the world more safer and peaceful place to live and hence its sacrifices must be appreciated more especially by the western countries. This he said while taking with the newly appointed Consul General of Italy Ms Anna Ruffino, who met Governor Sindh here Monday morning, at Governor House.

Matters relating to bilateral trade, Pakistan’s role in war against terror, conducive atmosphere of investment, further expansion of cooperation in various sectors and other topics of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. Governor Sindh said that precious lives of personal of Pakistani forces and civilian were lost during this war, but for the sake of world peace Pakistan led from the front which also resulted in heavy financial burden and millions of refugees and IDP’s.

He said that when the present Government took power in 2013, entire country was facing the enormous challenges of law & order and energy. These two problems were so severe that they challenged the very fabric of the nation and were existential threat to the Country, he added. Zubair said that during last 4.5 years due to strenuous efforts of law enforcement agencies and political will of the Government, both sectors have improved enormously. Law & order is far better as compared to 2013 while energy crisis is over and by the end of this fiscal year surplus electricity would be available in the national grid, he opined.

Governor Sindh said that after fixing above problems, Government was attaching top priority towards ensuring conducive atmosphere for investment. Karachi being the economic hub of the country has the potential required human resource and other facilities needed for investment. Foreign as well as local investors are being encouraged to invest in sectors of their choice and preference, he added.

He said that special emphasis is being laid on improvement of infrastructure facilities in industrial areas. Rs. 25 billion Karachi package includes industrial infrastructure focused projects so as to ensure accelerated pace of industrialization, he added. While highlighting the importance of CPEC, Governor Sindh said there is no precedent in the world of such a huge investment by any Country. It is a game changer in real sense, which would not only ensure savings to China but would transform Pakistan’s economy to a great extent, he observed. He asked Italian investors to take advantage of favorable investment opportunities and invest in various sectors for expanding trade ties between the two Countries. Ms. Anna, while lauding the role of Pakistan in world peace said that we are thankful to Pakistan for its enormous contribution in war against terror. She appreciated the improvement in law & order in Karachi and said that she would approach and encourage Italian investors to invest in the province.