World must accept self-determination right of Kashmiris: Zubair

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair Sunday said right to self determination of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir needed to be urgently accepted so as to help restore peace in the region.

In his message issued on eve of Kashmir Day he said massive sacrifices rendered by the people of IOK must not go in vain and the dispute must be settled in accordance to the resolutions adopted by UN’s Security Council.

“Kashmir was rightly cited as the jugular vein of Pakistan by Quaid e Azam all the way back 1946 due to its geographical, economic, political and defence related positioning,” said the Sindh Governor.

Mentioning that significance of Kashmir for Pakistan has not changed in any way during past 70 years, he regretted that Kashmir remains to be an unfinished agenda of UNO.

He said hearts of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir beat together due to their unanimity in terms of religion, beliefs, culture and traditions.

Reiterating that Pakistan and its people will always stand behind the people of Kashmir, Muhammad Zubair urged the international community to take notice of atrocities committed by Indian army in IOK and help implementation of UN resolutions that conform right to self determination of the people struggling for the cause for past 70 years.—APP

