World Muslim League holds ceremony for IIUI students scholarships

Launching ceremony of scholarships by World Muslim League (WML) for the students of International Islamic University Islamabad was held here on Friday.

Dr Abdu Mohammad Atain, Regional Director World Muslim League, Ahmed Kaid A. Al-Odaini Charge d Affairs Embassy of the republic of Yemen at Islamabad, Prof Dr Muhammad Munir Vice President IIUI, Prof Dr Muhammad Zia Ul Haq, Director General IRI IIUI, Prof Dr Muhammad Tahir Khalily, Director Academics IIUI, faculty members and students attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Yousif Al-Draiweesh appreciated role of World Muslim League and said that IIU and WML have common objectives to promote education in Muslim countries especially in the fields of Islamic education, Hifz e Quran & Islamic research.

The President IIU suggested that MWL should increase number of scholarships for IIU as we have large number of potential students in the described fields.

Dr Abdu Mohammad Atain said that WML is striving to unite and clarify attitudes of Muslim scholars & intellectuals on different causes to address challenges of Muslim world.

He appreciated role of IIU in disseminating quality education to the Muslim world. He added that MWL is focusing to increase number of scholarships for IIU students in future.—APP

Related