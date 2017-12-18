World migrant’s day is observed on December 18 every year. Migration is a natural process. It has been taking place for centuries. Prophets had migrated from one place to another for various reasons. Our Holy prophet’s (PBUH) migration from Makka to Madina had brought a lot of people into the fold of Islam. This migration had been considered as a great step in the history of Islam.

According to the UN report (2015), there are about 244 million migrants living in other counties. This number is now the highest ever. Moreover, the number of migrants is increasing day by day. On the other hand, in 1990 and 2000, there were only 154 million and 175 million international migrants respectively.

There are two major aspects of migration: push and pull. Push aspects are those that force masses to leave an area. They comprise lack of services, lack of security, high crimes, crop failure, drought, floods, poverty, and war, etc. Pull factors are those that attract people for travelling to a specific region. These include a huge number of employment, extra wealth, better services, pleasant weather, and safe place or fewer crimes, political stability, productive land, less risk from natural calamities such as floods, and drought.

Pakistan is on the list of those countries, which face the process of migration. According to Pakistani officials, 1.7 million Afghani migrants/ refugees are living in Pakistan (1 percent of Pakistan’s population in 2016). These Afghani migrants are distributed as follows: KP 81%; Punjab 10%; Balochistan 7%; and Sindh 1%. Most of these Afghanis left their county owing to the war and extremism in their homeland. Pakistan provided shelter to millions of Afghan refugees/ migrants and in return paid a hefty price in the form of drugs, weapons, and extremism.

Furthermore, migration is taking place in Pakistan from rural to urban areas to a great extent. Rural to urban migration creates many socio-economic problems; such as congestion problem, overpopulation, lack of health and education facilities, unemployment, poverty, potable water, and many more issues. One of the major causes of urban migration is to find a better job in cities, as there are fewer livelihood opportunities in rural areas.

Policies are required to ensure good governance, rule of law, access to justice, the safety of human rights, and the abolition of violence, conflict, and extremism. Education, better opportunities for employment, reasonable salaries, affordable health facilities, and decent accommodation should be available to everyone so that they can start their career in their homeland. Young generation including educated and uneducated must be given opportunities to their homeland so that they can utilise their services in their own country in the process of development. The government should provide them opportunities to make them productive members of society rather than to let them work in foreign countries.

Riaz Ahmed Rustamani,

Dadu, Sindh

Related