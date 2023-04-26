World Malaria day observed

World Malaria Day was observed across the world including Pakistan on Wednesday in order to create awareness of malaria and generate support for the fight against this preventable and treatable disease.

This year’s theme, “Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement”, and its aim is to empower individuals across the world to make a personal commitment to saving millions more lives, and help communities and economies to thrive by ending the fatal disease.

More than 500 people lose their life because of Malaria in Pakistan where open ponds and dirty environment become perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. The disease is caused by female mosquito’s bite and the symptoms include shivering and high fever along with headache and vomiting.

Doctors advise cleanliness to prevent the disease but no positive change has been seen in our country to control the life threatening disease. According to the World Health Organization, more than 22 million people suffer from the disease in Pakistan alone.

In this connection, to mark the World Malaria Day, Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) Kamber in collaboration with District Health Officer Kamber-Shahdadkot, organized an awareness seminar to educate people about disease and sought support for the fight against this preventable and treatable disease. Malaria still continues to have a devastating impact on the health and livelihood of people around the world.