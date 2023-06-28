WASHINGTON – Millions of Muslims across many countries including Saudi Arabia are celebrating Eid ul-Azha, one of two major Islamic festivals, today with religious fervour. Eid ul Azha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, coincides with the rites of Hajj pilgrimage and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim A.S willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to the Almighty.

On the occasion, several world leaders, including Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and US President Joe Biden sent their wishes and blessings to people who are celebrating Eid today.

US President said “Jill and I send our best wishes to all those celebrating Eid, the “great holiday” of Islam. Recalling the significance of Feast, US premier conveyed best wishes to all Muslims, especially those who are celebrating in the US.

He further mentioned that the White House will host Eid ul Azha celebrations for the first time, with vice-president Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff in a ceremony convening Muslim community leaders.

US Secretary of state Antony Blinken also extended greetings to Muslims celebrating the festival. In a statement, he said “Wishing all Muslims a blessed Eid filled with celebration, community, and service to others. We also extend well wishes to those participating in the Hajj pilgrimage. Eid Mubarak and Hajj Mabroor”.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also joined list of leaders felicitating Eid greetings to Muslims.

A statement issued from his office said “As you come together to celebrate, Eid al-Adha reminds us of the importance of family, friends and community – as well as the vital role of faith in going above and beyond to make the world a better place for those around us.”

I want to pay tribute to the incredible contribution the Muslim community makes to the UK, and wish

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres also felicitated Muslims on Eid ul Azha. “Best wishes to all celebrating #EidAlAdha. At a time of division and conflict, let’s draw inspiration from the values of compassion and solidarity that inspire this celebration. Eid Mubarak”.

Scotland’s First Minister Hamza Yousuf too greeted Ummah in a happy Eid. “For Muslims all over the globe, it is an important time to reiterate the values of devotion, thanksgiving, and charity. Eid Mubarak,” the Muslim leader said.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassured freedom for everyone to practice their faith without fear on Eid ul Azha.

He said families and friends across Canada come together to pray, share meals, and share food with those in need, we can all be inspired by the values of sacrifice, compassion, and charity demonstrated by Muslim communities in Canada each and every day.

Trudeau also reaffirmed to stand against Islamophobia and hatred in all its forms, supported by the ongoing efforts of the country’s first Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia Amira Elghawaby.