World Immunization Week inaugurated in Larkana

World Immunization Week (WIW) is a global healthcare event, typically celebrated every year in the last week of April between 24th and 30th, intending to promote vaccine usage and protect people of all ages from infectious diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO), in association with various international and local groups, joined hands together in this worldwide event to protect local communities from vaccine-preventable diseases and provide education by conducting various campaigns and activities.

The WIW 2023 activities focus on emphasizing the importance of having vaccines and immunization in addition to aiding the governments in providing the necessary technical assistance and information required to launch effective immunization programmes. Infectious diseases caused by viruses or bacteria that can be prevented through vaccination are known as vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs). These VPDs are still one of the major culprits for causing deaths in children under the age of 5 years. Immunization can help curb VPDs in children and other infectious diseases in adults, including polio, diphtheria, tetanus, COVID-19 etc.

This year 2023, the World Immunization Week theme is “The Big Catch-Up”, highlighting the right of every individual, particularly children, to receive immunization against preventable diseases. The EPI Sindh focuses on creating awareness about the crucial role of vaccinations in safeguarding public health. To help protect children against 12 life-threatening diseases, EPI Sindh has established over 1900 EPI centres throughout the Province offering free immunization services. The Health Department is committed to increasing accessibility to vaccines and protecting people of all ages from various diseases. In this connection, World Immunization Week upto April 30, 2023, was kicked off in Larkana district today with an aim to make people aware about the need of life-saving vaccines to prevent them from a number of diseases throughout their life.

During the Immunization Week12 dangerous diseases including polio, tuberculosis, measles, typhoid fever, whooping cough and other diseases will be prevented. To raise awareness about the value of vaccines and immunization an a Seminar was organized by the District Health Department Larkana in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), held at CMC Children Hospital Larkana, on Tuesday.

The Deputy Commissioner Larkana Rabia Siyal speaking on the occasion said that the Immunization of children from birth to two years old is very important because it saves the newborns from 12 deadly diseases. She said that awareness about the importance of vaccines is to be highlighted during the week so that parents could be able to get their kids vaccinated at any of the nearby EPI Centres or at their doorsteps.

Rabia Siyal highlighted that these vaccination will save the children from 12 dangerous diseases which included Polio, Tuberculosis, Tetanus, Measles, Whooping Cough, Pneumococcal Disease, Chickenpox, Diphtheria, Influenza (Flu), Typhoid, Meningitis and others.