Rome

The United Nations on Monday lamented what it called a “dramatic worsen-ing” of world hunger last year, saying much of that is likely connected to the pandemic.

A report issued jointly by five U.N. agencies said hunger outpaced population growth in 2020, with nearly 10% of all people estimated to be undernourished.

It said the sharpest rise in hunger came in Africa, where 21% of the people are es-timated to be under-nourished.—AP