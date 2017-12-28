World Hockey XI to tour Pakistan from Jan 18

Lahore

A galaxy of former and current hockey legends from around the world is set to entertain fans in Pakistan as PHF has confirmed the arrival of a World XI hockey team next month to a play series of two matches against Pakistan.

On sidelines of World XI team, Hall of Fame will also be organized to honour former greats of the game from Pakistan, Australia and the Netherlands.

An official of PHF said that the World XI team will have players from Netherlands, Spain, Australia, Germany, Belgium and Argentina.—Agencies