World Heart Day marked

A large number of students from leading schools and the colleges of Karachi, along with members of medical community and citizens in general, participated in a “Health Walk,” organized by Memon Medical Institute Hospital here on Wednesday.

The event to mark the World Heart Day 2018 began with a walk to create public awareness, particularly among the youth, about the factors contributory to cardiac conditions and simple interventions to prevent the same.

Ajaz Saya, Honorary Chairman of Memon Health and Education Foundation, addressing the participants said people in general must urgently realize that coronary and cardiac (heart) ailments can be prevented through healthy lifestyle – encompassing balanced diet and fitness.

Healthy heart leads towards healthy body, therefore it is compulsory for everyone to live a healthy life, he said.

“The causes are unhealthy lifestyles, junk food and not spending time on physical activities,” he said.

Dr. Khan Shah Zaman Director Cardiovascular Services MMI Hospital and Medical Director of the facility, Dr. Qamaruddin Baloch along with Deputy Chairman, Memon Health and Education Foundation, Dr. Ashraf Ebrahim were also present on the occasion—APP

