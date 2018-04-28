World has realized Kashmiris’ sacrifices: Shabbir Dar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Dar has said that the international community has started acknowledging the huge sacrifices offered by the freedom-loving people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar, accompanied by Hurriyat leader Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi, addressing a protest demonstration in Srinagar said that it was evident when the Indian Prime Minister was on a trip to the UK and everywhere he was told that New Delhi was killing the innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

He said, India has let loose a reign of terror by using force against all those who demand their right to self-determination.—KMS