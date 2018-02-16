World Food Program to establish Warehouse in AJK

Mirpur (Ajk)

Prime Minister of Azaf Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said Thursday that World Food Program would establish its Warehouse in AJK.

Lauding the sincere endeavors of World Food Program, Farooq Haider said that his government will cooperate with WFP for the program of construction of their warehouse.

Prime Minister made these assertions while talking to a delegation of WFP on Thursday. The delegation comprised WFP Director Fin Barr Curran, Deputy Country Director Miss Katrine Groh and head of supply chain Mie Kataokay.

Farooq Haider admired the steps taken by WFP to strengthen the stability and capacity of the independent government institutions besides their services in health sector.

PM AJK said that AJK is the region which often faces natural disasters like earthquakes, thunderstorms, floods and land sliding, adding “government utilizes all of its resources in case of any disaster, State Disaster Management Authority, Rescue 1122 and other relief organizations are established in this regard.”

“After the earthquake, international organizations have played a starring role in the maintenance, rehabilitation and reconstruction of the earthquake affected areas besides its victims and they served on the basis of humanitarian sympathy which will be remembered forever.” Prime Minister maintained.

Prime Minister said that the World Food Program is serving Azad Kashmir for several decades, “even before the earthquake, the WFP has completed human welfare projects within the AJK region and is still continuing a human service plan” he added.

He expressed, “The ongoing WFP project for the mother and child’s health care is an ideal program that results in encouraging, and WFP services in health sector are remarkable.”

WFP delegation welcomed the interest of Prime Minister Azad Kashmir in the organization’s welfare programs and said that WFP will help for the completion of the health projects in Azad Kashmir.—APP