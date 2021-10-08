World food prices hit 10-year peak: UN

World food prices rose for a second consecutive month in September to reach a 10-year peak, driven by gains for cereals and vegetable oils, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organisation also projected record global cereal production in 2021, but said this would be outpaced by forecast consumption.

The FAO’s food price index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 130 points last month, the highest reading since September 2011, according to the agency’s data. The figure compared with a revised 128.5 for August. —Agencies