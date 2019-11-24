World fisheries day observed

Faisalabad

Government College Women University’s Department of Zoology organized a walk in connection with the ‘World Fishries Day’ celebrations, here on Saturday. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq led the walk while Registrar Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli, Coordinator Arts and Social Sciences Prof Ferzana Hashmi, Controller Examinations Prof Rizwana Tanveer, faculty and students participated in the walk. A show depicting models posters by students was also organized and prizes were distributed among the position-holders. On Thursday, Karachi’s fishermen also marked ‘World Fisherman Day’, commemorated across the world on November 21. This year, the theme was ‘Fishermen’s Sovereignty on All Water Bodies’.—APP