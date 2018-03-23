World faces diverse impacts of climate changes: NA Speaker, Acting Speaker

ISLAMABAD : Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that the world was experiencing diverse impacts of climate change more than ever and it was important to empower people to become part of climate change initiatives. He said this in his message on the occasion of ‘Earth Hour’ being commemorated all over the world on 24th March, 2018.

The Speaker remarked that in pursuant of reducing emissions, the parliament of Pakistan had become the first ever parliament completely powered by solar energy. He added that under the ‘Net-Metering License’ the parliament has been contributed surplus electricity to the national grid.

The Speaker highlighted that various environment friendly initiatives at Parliament house have been taken. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq asserted that Pakistan’s experience should be emulated by the global community to address genuine climate concerns.

“People are on the frontlines of climate change, the earth hour reminds us that individual and global community actions can prove to be a milestone to transform the climate challenges and protect the generations to come”, added by the Speaker.

The Speaker said that Pakistan’s Vision 2025 considered Climate Change as one of the top national priorities and provided a sound basis to integrate climate change budgeting into national development planning.

Endorsing Earth Hour, the Speaker highlighted that the lights of the Parliament will be switched off between 8.30 p.m to 9.30 p.m to show Parliament’s commitment of joining hands with the World for energy conservation, combating of climate change and Global worming.

In this occasion the Acting Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi has called upon the Parliamentarians and people of Pakistan to observe the Earth Hour on 24th March, 2018 along with the International Community by switching off extra lights between 8.30 p. m to 9.30 p.m

