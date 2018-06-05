‘World Environment Day– Pakistan Navy leading the way’

Abu Afnan

WORLD Environment Day takes place every year on 5 June. It is the United Nations’ flagship day for promoting worldwide awareness and action for the environment. Over the years, it has grown to be one of the largest global platforms for public outreach, celebrated by millions of people in well over 100 countries. It is the ‘People’s Day’ for doing something positive for the environment. Its aim is to harness individual actions and transform them into a collective power that has a legacy of real and lasting impact on the planet. The day is celebrated in countless ways, with everything from beach clean-ups and tree planting to calling on staff and partners to get involved and do their bit. It is also a great moment to show your contribution to society.

Plastic pollution is one of the biggest environmental challenges of our time, with statistics showing that there will be more plastic in the oceans than fish by 2050. To change the future, each one of us had to play an effective role. Whether it is a bottled soft drink, a bag from the supermarket, or a spoon in a coffee shop, single-use plastic has become embedded in our daily lives. The low cost, convenience and lightness of these products have revolutionized the packaging of goods. However, it is now clear that this convenience has had a catastrophic impact on the environment.

This year World Environment Day is calling on people across the world to help Beat Plastic Pollution. Every year, 8 million tons of plastic enters our oceans, threatening marine and human life and destroying our natural ecosystems. The aimof World Environment Day is to reduce the amount of plastic dumped into our oceans, which is currently a truckload every minute. We can all play our part in reducing plastic pollution. The day is a fantastic opportunity to inspire citizens, partners and colleagues both within your Ministry and colleagues in other government offices to take action to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic waste.

Besides defending the maritime frontiers of the Motherland, Pakistan Navy (PN) has always been cognizant of clean marine environment, hence, Pakistan Navy also celebrates World Environment Day regularly. PN arranges numerous activities on this Day to highlight the significance of environment in Pakistan and to promote awareness amongst public, concerned agencies and departments especially focusing on the marine environment. These activities include lectures on significance of the day, Designing of Banners, Essay Writing, Chart Making competitions and Cleaning Campaigns in Harbours and Coasts involving PN as well as local populace.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, in his message on World Environment Day 2018 reiterated thaton this day let us commit, that we owe it to ourselves and to posterity, to be the saviour of environment that is a blessing of Allah SWT. “I urge all my countrymen to join hands with PN in providing clean and better environment to ourselves and our future generations”, The Naval said.

World Environment day is the biggest annual event for positive environmental action for everyone and everywhere which began in 1972. The theme invites us all to consider how we can make changes in our everyday lives to reduce the heavy burden of plastic pollution on our natural places, our wildlife – and our own health. Such events play a pivotal role in enhancing importance of environment amongst the general populace. Pakistan Navy has always endeavored to secure marine environment for safer and cleaner oceans.