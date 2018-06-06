World Environment Day call for beating plastic pollution

Pakistan Navy actively observes day

Karachi

Pakistan Navy Tuesday arranged numerous activities on ‘World Environment Day’ and highlighted the significance of environment in Pakistan to promote awareness amongst public, concerned agencies and departments especially focusing on the marine environment. Pakistan Navy celebrates World Environment Day regularly. These activities include lectures on significance of the day, Essay Writing and Chart Making competitions. Cleaning Campaigns at residential areas would also be held after the month of Ramadan. Such events play a pivotal role in enhancing importance of environment amongst the general populace.

Pakistan Navy always endeavour to secure marine environment for safer and cleaner oceans. Chief of the Naval Staff in his message reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s commitment to make every effort to protect the environment especially in maritime domain and for sustainable use of oceans while endeavouring to protect its precious resources for the future generations. World Environment Day was observed everywhere in world including Pakistan on Tuesday to raise awareness about environmental issues regarding protection of nature and the planet Earth. This year theme for 2018 is ‘beat plastic pollution’, like other factors which polluting the environment, plastic has also become a growing disaster and that is why nations around the globe are observing the World Environment Day with a theme to beat the plastic pollution.

The experts said the plastic was a material that cannot be biodegraded and can be last forever and it was being used across the world with an increase on daily basis. During recent years, they said the plastic pollution has become more devastating than the air pollution as it posing its diverse effect to the agricultural sector while aquifer life has become at the stack.

World Environment Day (also called as WED) has been started celebrating as an annual event on every 5th of June since 1973 in order to raise the global awareness about the importance of the healthy and green environment in the human lives, to solve the environmental issues by implementing some positive environmental actions as well as to make aware common public worldwide that everyone is responsible for saving his environment and not only somebody, government or organizations working for it, private news channel reported.

World environment day was first established to be celebrated every year by running some effective campaigns by the United Nations General Assembly and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in the conference on Human Environment began from 5th to 16th of June at United Nations in 1972. It was first time celebrated in 1973 with the particular theme ‘Only one Earth’. Since 1974, the celebration campaign of the world environment day is hosted in different cities of the world.

It is a big annual celebration started by the United Nations General Assembly to engage millions of people from different countries across the globe as well as draw attention of political and health organizations to implement some effective actions. Variety of activities were arranged to celebrate this great event in different countries to encourage more people towards the celebration.

Various news channels take part very actively in the celebration to cover the news and distribute messages about the celebration among common public through their news publications to bring effective and positive changes towards the environment to solve all the environmental issues. Some of the national and international level activities include street rallies, tree plantation, garbage recycling, surrounding areas clean-up, parades.—APP