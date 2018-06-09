World Environment Day is observed on June 05 every year, and this is the United Nation’s major vehicle for generating awareness and action for the protection of our environment. The theme for this year’s (2018) Environment Day is “Beat Plastic Pollution”. Plastic pollution badly affects wildlife habitat. It can affect land, rivers and oceans alike. Living organisms, particularly marine animals, can be harmed due to plastic pollution. Humans are also affected by plastic pollution, such as through disorder of various hormonal mechanisms. Global warming, climate change, species extinction and biodiversity loss, air and water pollution, water crisis, deforestation and soil degradation are some major threats to our environment. Global warming is a regular increase in the overall temperature of the earth’s atmosphere. Global warming is caused by human activities like burning fossil fuels and deforestation. Water and air pollution are also main threats to our environment. Use of insecticides, pesticides, and fertilizers in agricultural activities has developed quite a lot. These things discharge harmful chemicals into the air and also cause water pollution. Moreover, petroleum refineries also release hydrocarbons and various other chemicals that contaminate air and also cause land pollution. Water pollution in terms of oil leak may lead to the death of several humans and wildlife species, while air pollution leads to several breathing problems including asthma and lung cancer.

RIAZ AHMED RUSTAMANI

Taluka Johi, Dadu

