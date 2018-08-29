World Entrepreneurship Day Celebration

Naveed Ahmad Khan

In context of the World Entrepreneurship Day celebrated across the World the contribution of Khushhali Microfinance Bank in stabilizing the country’s microfinance and the MSME sector is enormous.

The Bank is providing formal access to finance to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises in the country. The dominant aim is to encourage lending to entrepreneurs, increase employment and promote agriculture & women empowerment, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to develop the MSME market and create broad based economic growth in Pakistan.

The success of small loans for establishment of small farmers is evident from the case of Muhammad Pehlwan from Bahawalnagar, Punjab. Cultivating 5 acres of land on 50% crop share with the land’s original owner, Pehlwan’s share was calculated after deduction expenses occurred on land with cash being paid 03 to 04 months after the sale of crops. Tied up in a never-ending loan cycle with a host of informal lenders, Pehlwan finally decided to approach KMBL for a small investment with which he expanded his business. The periodic loans allowed Pehlwan to increase his crop yield by purchase of better input material and pesticides. Increase in income meant more savings and couple of years down the line he was able to get hold of 5 acres of land on Thaika arrangement.

Beginning as a small farmer, Pehlwan is now cultivating 10 acres of land and is selling more than 80 litres of milk every day in the city with two buffaloes he purchased from loans from KMBL, as he decided to diversify his business. He now is the proud owner of 1 kanal land, where he plans to set up a dairy farm for which he has requested a PKR 500,000/- loan from KMBL.

Pakistan has lost precious years in reaching universally accepted yields per acre and productivity for its agriculture sector. And most of it has to do with the lack of support for small farmers. It is more crucial than ever that more financial institutions come forward in support of these farmers, so they too can earn better livelihoods and produce more like Muhammad Pehlwan.

