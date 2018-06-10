World day against child labour on June 12

Like all parts of the globe, World Day against Child Labour will be also observed in Pakistan on June 12 to highlight plight of the children involved in labor.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) launched the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002 to focus attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it.

The number of children who participate in child labour has been diminishing, but it still concerns too many children. In most cases, family poverty means that the children have to participate in generating income in order to help the family simply survive.

Each year on 12 June, the World Day brings together governments, employers and workers organizations, civil society, as well as millions of people from around the world to highlight the plight of child labourers and what can be done to help them, private news channel reported.

Around the world, large numbers of children are engaged in paid or unpaid domestic work in the home of a third party or employer.

These children can be particularly vulnerable to exploitation. Their work is often hidden from the public eye, they may be isolated, and they may be working far away from their family home..

Several Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) along with relevant departments, including the social welfare department, both at federal and provincial levels are attempting to come up with a comprehensive approach to protect children against possible exploitation.—APP

