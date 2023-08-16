The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced that tickets for the ODI Men’s World Cup — set to commence in India’s Ahmedabad on October 5 — will go on sale from August 25.

India’s opening match against Australia is set for October 8 in Chennai, followed by the eagerly awaited showdown against arch-rival Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

However, fans won’t have instant access to tickets for all matches, according to The Times of India. The report said the sale of tickets will be conducted in a systematic manner across phases.

Fixtures for the 50-over World Cup were originally published in June after weeks of delays arising from Pakistan’s reluctance to travel to India.

However, the schedule was overhauled on Aug 9, two months before the tournament begins, after the Board of Control for Cricket in India said foreign teams had requested changes.

As per the fresh changes, the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad will host the hotly anticipated match between Pakistan and India on Oct 14, instead of Oct 15.

Among the other changes, Pakistan’s match against Sri Lanka has been brought forward by two days and will now be played on October 10.

Meanwhile, Australia’s match against South Africa in Lucknow will be played on October 12 instead of the following day. England will take on Afghanistan in Delhi on October 15, a day after the original date.

New Zealand’s game against Bangladesh, originally scheduled as a day match for October 14 in Chennai, will now be held on October 13 as a day-night contest.

The global cricket body began registration online for fans to get tickets. According to the TOI report, ticket sales for the semi-final and final matches of the tournament are scheduled to begin on September 15.—AFP