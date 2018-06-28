World Cup: Brazil, Switzerland advance to next round

ANKARA :Brazil and Switzerland have advanced to Round of 16 in the World Cup after Group E matches were concluded on Wednesday evening. Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 to win their group, thanks to goals from Paulinho and Thiago Silva in both halves. Five-time world champions will take on Mexico in the Round of 16, while Serbian national team will head home. In the other match of the group, Switzerland drew 2-2 with Costa Rica after a late penalty decision given to the already-eliminated Caribbean representatives. Switzerland collected 5 points to advance to the next round as group runners-up, they will take on Sweden. Costa Rica may already been eliminated before their final match of the group, but they managed to score and held their head high.

Share on: WhatsApp