HYDERABAD – Pakistan set 287 runs target for Netherlands in the second World Cup 2023 encounter at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday afternoon.

After put in to bat first by Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards, Pakistan was all out 287 runs in 49 overs.

Pakistan lost three wickets in nine overs as Netherlands bowling lineup dominated the proceedings during the first powerplay.

Fakhar Zaman was first to be removed (12) followed by Babar Azam (5) and Imam-ul-Haq (15). Pakistan batting was tattering at 38/3.

Muhammad Rizwan (68) and Saud Shakeel (68) steadied the ship with 120 runs partnership. Both the set batters and Inftikhar Ahmed lost wickets in quick succession which brought two all-rounders Muhammad Nawaz (39) and Shadab Khan (32) together. They put on a decent 64 runs partnership to give respectability to the team total. Shaheen Shah Afridi (13) and Haris Rauf (16) put on 19 runs for the last wicket to take the team score to 286 runs in 49 overs.

Bas de Leede bagged for wickets and Colin Ackerman two while Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek and Paul van Meekeren took one wicket each.

Squads

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Streaming

The match will be live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Tamsha and ARY ZAP while it will be broadcast by the PTV Sports and A-Sports in Pakistan.

In India, the match will be live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar app. It will be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.