HYDERABAD – New Zealand set 323 runs target for Netherlands in the sixth match of World Cup 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

After put in to bat first, New Zealand scored 322/7 in 50 overs.

Will Young was the top scorer with 70 runs. Tom Latham scored 53 runs, Rachin Ravindra 51, Daryl Mitchell 48, Mitchell Santner 36, Devon Conway 32 and Matt Henry 10.

Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren and Roelof van der Merwe bagged two wickets each while Bas de Leede got one wicket.

Squads

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Live Streaming Details

The match will be live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Tamsha and ARY ZAP while it will be broadcast by the PTV Sports and A-Sports in Pakistan.

In India, the match will be live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar app. It will be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.