KOLKATA – India set a challenging 327-run target for South Africa in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, India managed to reach 326 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

Openers Rohit Sharma (40) and Shubman Gill (23) provided a solid foundation with a 62-run partnership.

Virat Kohli (10!) and Shreyas Iyer (77) stitched a 134-run partnership to provide a strong platform to the middle-order batters. Cameos of Ravindra Jadeja (29) and Suryakumar Yadav (22) enabled team India to reach 326/5 in 50 overs.

Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi bagged one wicket each.

Both sides have already qualified for the semi-finals and the result of the match will decide the leading team on the points table.

Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma also desired batting first on a good batting surface. He said it was a good challenge to chase before the knockout stage encounter.

India Playing XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Playing XI: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Temba Bavuma (c), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi