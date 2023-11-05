KOLKATA – Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Both sides have already qualified for the semi-finals and the result of the match will decide the leading team on the points table.

Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma also desired batting first on a good batting surface. He said it was a good challenge to chase before the knockout stage encounter.

India Playing XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Playing XI: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Temba Bavuma (c), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi