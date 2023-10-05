AHMEDABAD – World Champion England has set a target of 283 runs for the last event runner up in the opening encounter of World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

After the Kiwi won the toss and decided to field, England posted 282/9 in the allotted 50 overs.

Joe Root was the highest scorer with 77 runs. Jos Buttler made 43, Jonny Bairstow 33, Herry Brook 25, Liam Livingstone 20 and Adil Rasheed 15 runs.

Matt henry took five, Mitchel Santner and Glenn Philips two wickets each and Trent Boult and Rachin Ravindra one wicket each.

The 13th edition of the World Cup comprises of 45 league matches and three knockout matches.

Ten teams named Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka are taking part in the mega cricket tournament.

Played in the same format as Cricket World Cup 2019, the 10 teams at Cricket World Cup 2023 will play every other side once in a single round robin format, with the top four teams going on to the semi-finals.

The top team after the round robin will play the team finishing fourth on the table, while the second and third-place finishers will meet in the other semi-final.

The winners of each semi-final will meet in the final on 20 November.

England vs New Zealand Match Venue

The largest sports stadium in the world, Narendra Modi Stadium, will host the tournament opener.

ENG vs NZ Match Time

The match between the defending champion and New Zealand will begin at 1:30pm local time

Eng vs NZ Live Streaming

In Pakistan, PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels will broadcast the match. On mobile devices, Tamasha and Daraz will provide live streaming to viewers.

In India, cricket viewers can watch match on Star Sports while live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Furthermore, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will air the event.

Squads

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.