England skipper Jos Buttler has opted to bowl first against Afghanistan in the 13th match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in Delhi on Sunday.

In the post toss talk, Jos Buttler said that there was no particular reason of fielding first. He said it was a good batting surface and England has fielded an unchanged playing XI.

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi also wanted to bowl first.

England: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Dawid Malan, 3 Joe Root, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Mark Wood, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Reece Topley

Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), 5 Azmatullah Omarzai, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Ikram Alikhil (wk), 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi