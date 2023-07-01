HARARE – Valiant Scotland kicked two-time world champions West Indies out of the race for qualifying the forthcoming mega cricketing event by handing down a seven-wicket defeat in the WC qualifiers match here on Saturday.

Now WI has zero points with only two matches remaining in the Super Six stage of the CWC qualifiers. Host Zimbabwe and Netherlands have already won their respective matches against the WI.

This ODI World Cup will be notable for the absence of once-mighty WI – for the first time – which was considered undefeatable due to powerful batting lineup and a battery of the most-feared fast bowlers.

Champions of the first two world cups – played in England in 1975 and 1979 – needed a victory to keep the slim hopes alive for competing in the ODI World Cup beginning in India on October 5 this year.

But the Caribbean side, led by Shai Hope, was bowled out for 181 before Scotland chased down the target easily with seven wickets to spare.

The damage was done early on by the Scottish seam bowlers as they reduced the Windies to 81-6 after winning the toss and electing to field first. From there, WI managed to reach a modest total of 181.

After easily chasing down the target, Scotland is now just two points behind Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

Scotland will face Zimbabwe on Tuesday and Netherlands a couple of days later with the hope to get a slot in the CWC.